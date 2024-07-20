BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.55 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.