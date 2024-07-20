BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in News by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,375,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 653,474 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NWSA stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $28.62.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.