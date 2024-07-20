BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in News by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,375,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 653,474 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

