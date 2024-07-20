BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,827 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

