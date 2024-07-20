BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,137 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

