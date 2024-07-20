BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,526 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,526 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

