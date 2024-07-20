BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,288 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

