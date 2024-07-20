BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,507 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $276.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $282.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.13.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

