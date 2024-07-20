BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,773 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

THC stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.