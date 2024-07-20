BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,459 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

