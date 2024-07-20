BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 74,072 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,072 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

ALLY stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

