BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,680 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CTVA stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

