BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $480.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.45 and its 200-day moving average is $598.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.