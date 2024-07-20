BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 19,862 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Herbalife worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 801,644 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter valued at $4,013,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $5,799,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Herbalife Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $11.18 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

