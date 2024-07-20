BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 327 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,712,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $584.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 117.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

