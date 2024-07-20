BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 7,831 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.