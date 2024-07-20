BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,140,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 77,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.11 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

