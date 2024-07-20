BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 16,263 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of TriCo Bancshares worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

