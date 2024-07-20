BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 33,916 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7,887.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,277,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 8,745,071 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

