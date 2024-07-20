BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 52,207 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 194,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 211,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $625.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

