BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 67,800 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after buying an additional 418,008 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.7 %

GSAT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.