BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 9,755 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of First Busey worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and have sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Stock Up 0.3 %

BUSE stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

