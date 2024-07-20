BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $148.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

