BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $104.88 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,860. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.