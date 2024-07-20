BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,649,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $240.30 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

