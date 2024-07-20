BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Azenta were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

