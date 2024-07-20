BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,415 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

