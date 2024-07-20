BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $875,000 Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

