BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $885,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

