BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of CRA International worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI opened at $177.87 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $187.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

