BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $907,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 716.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

