BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $911,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Popular were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $66,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Stock Up 0.0 %

BPOP stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

