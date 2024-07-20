BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $923,000 Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,734 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

AGIO stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

