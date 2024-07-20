BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stantec were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN opened at $85.34 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

