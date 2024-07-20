BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $209.87 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

