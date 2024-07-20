BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $70.05 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

