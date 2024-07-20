BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

