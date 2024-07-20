BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $279.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

