BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 12,194 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

