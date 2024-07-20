BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 17,263 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of The Hackett Group worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Hackett Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $657.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.