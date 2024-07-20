BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 302,570 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 694.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of Coherus BioSciences worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 337,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,390 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.64 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

