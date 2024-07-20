BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

