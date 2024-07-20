BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

