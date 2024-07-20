BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

