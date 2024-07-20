BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Xencor stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

