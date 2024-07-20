BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 418,461 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Geron worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

