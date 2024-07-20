BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 51,237 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 619,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,578,000 after acquiring an additional 276,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 274,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

