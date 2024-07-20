BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 6,997 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

