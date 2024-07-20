BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $979,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 198.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $50.25 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

