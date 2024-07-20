BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Quanterix worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.40 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

