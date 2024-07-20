BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

